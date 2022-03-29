Classical 24: APM Taking Over.

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA and PRX today announced that the nationally-syndicated public media classical music service CLASSICAL 24 (“C24”) – distributed by PRX and produced by APM – will transition to being operated, broadcast, and solely distributed by APM. As PRX transfers distribution rights to APM after more than 25 years of successful partnership, this shift will go into effect beginning JULY 1st.

Brought to listeners by APM and PRX (then PUBLIC RADIO INTERNATIONAL, prior to merging with PRX in 2018), C2” first launched in 1995, and is now heard by more than 1.5 million listeners each week on more than 230 public radio stations across the U.S. and is available on the streaming service at YourClassical.org.

Said APMG SVP/Chief Transformation Officer LIWANAG OJALA, “CLASSICAL 24 is an important part of the portfolio of music programs created here at APM and I'm excited by the new possibilities that bringing it in-house will create. Listeners can expect the same high-quality classical music with insights provided by their favorite hosts whenever they tune in.”

APMG SVP/Chief Partnerships & Revenue Officer CHANDRA KAVATI added, “We believe that bringing production and distribution under the same roof will provide a more streamlined process for our station partners and be a seamless experience for our listeners. APM is the nation’s largest distributor and producer of classical music, and we now have the opportunity to bring CLASSICAL 24 to a wider audience.”

Commented PRX CEO KERRI HOFFMAN, “We’re proud of the great success of C24. We believe public radio stations will be well-served by this transition to integration across APM’s portfolio, thanks to APM’s leadership in classical music programming.”

Continued PRX Sr. Director/.Industry Partnerships SEAN NESBITT, “CLASSICAL 24 displays an important role in the public media system as a service that brings listeners not only consistent entertainment through music, but also companionship, comfort, and insight. Thank you to APM and to C24's many team members and collaborators, as we're proud to have been a part of the production's journey for more than two decades. We look forward to the future of classical music and public media."

