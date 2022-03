McCollum

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE artist PARKER McCOLLUM and his now wife, HALLIE RAY LIGHT, on their marriage. The two wed on MONDAY (3/28) at BOXWOOD MANOR in TOMBALL, TX.

LIGHT shared her excitement with a wedding photo on INSTAGRAM, captioned, "Mr. & Mrs. McCollum 🤍"

The two got engaged in JULY of last year (NET NEWS 7/2/2021).









« see more Net News