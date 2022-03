Christopher Walken Is 79 (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on THURSDAY (3/31), to THE TESH MEDIA GROUP’s SCOTTY MEYERS, NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP’s PAUL JOSEPH, KIIS/LOS ANGELES’ SISANIE, KMYZ/TULSA & WZNE/ROCHESTER Alternative Format Captain JOSH VENABLE, former WQMP-WOMX/ORLANDO PD DENNIS MARTINEZ, TECH TALK NETWORK Marketing Dir. GERARD BATTERTON, LF MARKETING’s LYNN FORMAN, PATHFINDER CONSULTING & RESEARCH Pres. DAN HAYDEN, METRO NETWORKS’ JACKSON RODNEY, COOL RADIO's BRAD LEGGETT, WHAM-A, WAIO/ROCHESTER and WSYR-A/SYRACUSE PD DOMINIC “ZAKK” ZACCAGNINI, former WRKN-WZRH/NEW ORLEANS OM/PD JOHN BOYLE, WDEZ/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WI's KRISTEN MURPHY, AUDACY/PHILADELPHIA VP/Dir. Of Sales DAVE SCOPINICH, former WHOF/CANTON PD SCOTT DAVIDSON, and to REJOICE Pres. & CEO MIKE CHANDLER.

Celebrating Birthdays on FRIDAY (4/1), ALPHA MEDIA EVP/Programming and KBFF/PORTLAND PD PHIL BECKER, HAZEL STREET GM LAURA BENDER, WSSR/AURORA-JOLIET, IL Content Dir. EDDIE VOLKMAN, SIRIUSXM's JOE BONADONNA, TOTAL TRAFFIC NETWORKS’ JIM IRIZARRY, PREMIERE NETWORKS’ TREVOR OLIVER, VIVATON’s TRACY LONG, FIRSTCOM MUSIC's SHARON BAER, NINE NORTH RECORDS' GREG STEVENS, VCMG LIVE/WEST PALM BEACH EVP/Market Mgr. SCOTT ELBERG, WTOP/WASHINGTON’s RICH JOHNSON, COX MEDIA VP/Audience & Operations/Radio CHRIS EAGAN, former WRDA/ATLANTA APD/mornings WENDY ROLLINS, THE MOM SHOW and KHTS-A/SANTA CLARITA, CA’s KRISTIN CRUZ, former WMYX/MILWAUKEE’s AARON CARRENO, and former KLUC/LAS VEGAS’ LIL JESS.

« see more Net News