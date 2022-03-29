Wiz In 'Still Rolling Papers'

Leading rap news site HIPHOPDX will present its first-ever documentary, "Still Rolling Papers," featuring WIZ KHALIFA and TAYLOR GANG. This 30-minute retrospective shows never-before-seen footage of the hip-hop superstar's journey from hometown hero to international icon over the past decade.

The doc explores why WIZ KHALIFA stood firm around the hit song “Black and Yellow,” taking his time with its development. Memorializing the time period, it features interviews with rapper and TAYLOR GANG OG CHEVY WOODS, rapper and entrepreneur CURREN$Y, rap legend SNOOP DOGG and WIZ reflecting on 10-plus years of TAYLOR GANG.

“Everybody just called me WIZ when I was younger. They said I was wise beyond my years. KHALIFA’s ARABIC: it means leader, successor, someone who is going to be a shining light and is really going to be an example for people,” WIZ says in the film’s opening sequence. “Ten years sounds like a lot, but it doesn’t feel like that much. It still feels fresh. It still feels good. For me, it’s when I look back at the footage because I’m always in it when I’m there."

Added HIPHOPDX CEO SHARATH CHERIAN, “HIPHOPDX was founded over 20 years ago with the goal of telling our audience about the stories that matter. So, when it comes to the last decade in music, one of the most inspiring journeys is that of KHALIFA and TAYLOR GANG. At its core, this documentary is about remaining authentic to who you are, persevering through obstacles and showing everyone that the impossible is possible. Hip-hop is the AMERICAN dream personified in music and this documentary showcases WIZ and his team, building something from the ground up. For fans and viewers of 'Still Rolling Papers,’ we hope it provides the inspiration to grow and achieve your dreams.”

See the trailer below:





