Developing In Las Vegas

OAK VIEW GROUP is joining the casino and arena fray in LAS VEGAS with a proposal to develop a $3 billion retail and entertainment district with a 20,000 seat arena, casino/hotel, and amphitheater on a 25-acre in the southern area of the market near the I-15-I-215 intersection.

The project, for which OAK VIEW expects to break ground in 2023, is a short distance from the market's primary arenas, T-MOBILE ARENA on the STRIP (home of the NHL's VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS) and THOMAS & MACK CENTER on the UNLV campus; another arena has been proposed for the northern end of the STRIP and a new 17,500-seat Esports and concert venue built by MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, the MSG SPHERE, has set its pandemic-delayed opening for 2023. Three smaller arenas connected to casino resorts, ORLEANS ARENA, MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA, and MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA at MANDALAY BAY, are also within a short distance from the proposed complex, as is SOUTH POINT ARENA, an equestrian venue also used for concerts and sporting events. Former LAS VEGAS RAIDERS President MARC BADAIN is involved with the project, and will oversee business transactions and operations of the development with OVG Pres./Business Development FRANCESCA BODIE.

OAK VIEW GROUP CEO TIM LEIWEKE said, "South of the LAS VEGAS strip represents one of the few areas of potential future growth of the gaming and entertainment corridor. This unprecedented project is an industry game-changer, and we will usher in the evolution of LAS VEGAS as the new entertainment AND sports capital of the world. As the largest arena developer in the world, we look forward to driving good paying job creation to CLARK COUNTY as well as creating the most innovative and environmentally sustainable live entertainment point of destination in the world."

OVG co-founder IRVING AZOFF added, "It doesn’t get much bigger or better than LAS VEGAS. From the world-class CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA in SEATTLE to UBS ARENA in NEW YORK, and MOODY CENTER in AUSTIN, LAS VEGAS will be the next jewel in the OVG crown."

BADAIN said, "In the time I have spent in LAS VEGAS, I have been overwhelmed by both the entrepreneurial spirit and the willingness of its residents and leaders to embrace the innovation and vision that guides its future. This project represents the next step in that exciting evolution. It is an honor to be a part of it and to help deliver on the vision provided by OAK VIEW GROUP."

NEVADA Governor STEVE SISOLAK said, “We are proud OAK VIEW GROUP has chosen NEVADA for its next and largest project. This newly proposed entertainment district in LAS VEGAS will help continue the state’s economic momentum and create thousands of jobs and greater prosperity for Nevadans. I look forward to seeing the many opportunities this creates in LAS VEGAS."

« see more Net News