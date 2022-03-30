Groves

MARK L. GROVES tells ALL ACCESS that he has exited AUDACY as Regional Production Dir. after over 21 years with the company to work outside the radio industry in the digital/internet sector.

The KANSAS CITY-based GROVES joined then-ENTERCOM in 2001 as Creative Services Dir. for the KANSAS CITY cluster, then moved up to Regional Prod. Dir. at the KANSAS CITY hub, eventually covering 14 markets. He also operates MAGNIFICENT COWLICK MEDIA, a multimedia production company.

With GROVES' departure, BRIAN PRINCE will serve as Interim Regional Production Dir. at AUDACY.

