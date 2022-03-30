Singh

SOUNDEXCHANGE has promoted EVP/CFO ANJULA SINGH to CFO/COO. SINGH has been with the digital music royalty firm for 16 years, joining the company in 2006 from the AES CORPORATION, where she served as Dir./Corporate Accounting.

"I am thrilled to announce ANJULA's well-deserved promotion to chief financial officer and chief operating officer," said SOUNDEXCHANGE Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE. "ANJULA has been a tremendous partner over the years in advancing the mission of SOUNDEXCHANGE. Her immense institutional knowledge, mastery of our business's complexities, and ability to work across teams will be critical to our strategy and success as we move into the next chapter."

"I'm excited to continue serving our community of over 500,000 music creators with the incredible team at SOUNDEXCHANGE," said SINGH. "Our mission is what drives my work at the company, and I am dedicated to maximizing the value of music and making the business more efficient for music creators."

« see more Net News