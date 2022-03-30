Shorter (Photo: Liv Oeian / Shutterstock)

The street in front of the headquarters of NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK is being renamed to honor jazz great WAYNE SHORTER.

Park Place will be renamed after the NEWARK native, saxophonist with ART BLAKEY and MILES DAVIS, and co-founder of WEATHER REPORT on APRIL 29th at 5p (ET), putting WBGO and the NEW JERSEY PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE (NJPAC) at the intersection of WAYNE SHORTER Way and SARAH VAUGHAN Way.

A reception and live stream before the ceremony will feature performances by students from ARTS HIGH and tributes from NEWARK Mayor RAS BARAKA, WBGO Pres./CEO STEVEN A. WILLIAMS, and several musicians, with SHORTER joining in via video from the WEST COAST.

WILLIAMS said that SHORTER "is one of the most celebrated and decorated jazz artists in the world, but he had yet to receive tangible, visible recognition of his esteem in the place where it all began for him. We felt it vitally important to deliver the bouquet while he can still smell the flowers."

