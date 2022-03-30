Watson (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

The 12th Annual T3R TEXAS REGIONAL RADIO REPORT MUSIC AWARDS took place MONDAY night (3/28) at TEXAS LIVE! in ARLINGTON, TX, hosted by Country artists BRI BAGWELL and KYLIE FREY and GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO Country KOKE/AUSTIN’s ERIC RAINES.

AARON WATSON took home both Entertainer and Album of the Year awards for “AMERICAN SOUL” in the fan and industry-voted awards. JOSH WARD won Male Vocalist and Song of the Year ("A Cowboy Can"). BAGWELL won for Female Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year ("Heroes"). RANDY ROGERS and WADE BOWEN were Duo/Group/Band of the Year, and KYLIE FREY won for Video of the Year for “Horses in Heaven.”

Radio winners included KOKE; M&M BROADCASTERS Country KRMX (92.9 SHOOTER FM)/MARLIN, TX; XM/KYXM (TEXAS THUNDER RADIO)/SHINER; JAM BROADCASTING Country KAXA (THE BUCK)/KERRVILLE, TX; KREMLING ENTERPRISES Country KTXM-KYKM (TEXAS THUNDER RADIO)/HALLETTSVILLE-YOAKUM-SHINER, TX; MOUNTAIN RADIO GROUP Country KQSC-A-K249FK-K297BQ (MOUNTAIN COUNTRY 107.3 1530 97.7)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO; and TexasCountryRedDirt.com.

The awards featured performances from JON WOLFE, MIKE RYAN, KYLE PARK, BAGWELL, FREY, KIN FAUX, THE CHAD COOKE BAND, SCOTTY ALEXANDER, LOVE & CHAOS, SEPTEMBER MOON, JON HOPE, and KATE WATSON.

