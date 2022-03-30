Opening The Grammys

The RECORDING ACADEMY has added several more performers for the 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS on SUNDAY (4/3), to air live from LAS VEGAS on CBS. The additions include J BALVIN with MARIA BECERRA, JOHN LEGEND, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and SILK SONIC, who will open the show.

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, AYMÉE NUVIOLA, and BILLY STRINGS have also been added to perform in special segments showcasing LAS VEGAS and spotlighting genres not historically represented on the GRAMMY telecast.

Previously announced performers include JON BATISTE, BROTHERS OSBORNE, BTS, BRANDI CARLILE, BILLIE EILISH, CYNTHIA ERIVO, H.E.R., LIL NAS X with JACK HARLOW, LESLIE ODOM JR., NAS, BEN PLATT, OLIVIA RODRIGO, CHRIS STAPLETON, and RACHEL ZEGLER.

