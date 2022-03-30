Now With DraftKings

"THE GM SHUFFLE," the pro football podcast co-hosted by former NFL executive MICHAEL LOMBARDI, is being relaunched by DRAFTKINGS with a new co-host, LOMBARDI's VSiN colleague FEMI ABEFEFE, who replaces LOMBARDI's former podcast co-host ADNAN VIRK. The show, which originally launched under CADENCE13 in 2019 and last posted on FEBRUARY 14th with a SUPER BOWL wrapup, will be available in both audio and video versions on THURSDAY (3/31) and will post on THURSDAYS in the off season and MONDAYS and THURSDAYS during the season, plus special episodes on APRIL 25th and APRIL 28th covering the NFL DRAFT.

“We are thrilled to enhance our DRAFTKINGS programming by adding an established and successful podcast that provides fans with an inside look at front office operations,” said DRAFTKINGS VP/Programming STACIE MCCOLLUM. “MICHAEL LOMBARDI and FEMI ABEBEFE will entertain while providing a credible and unique perspective of the NFL.”

“I’m extremely excited for the return of THE GM SHUFFLE and that it will be under the DRAFTKINGS and VSiN umbrella,” said LOMBARDI. “It’s been great working with FEMI at VSiN, and I can’t wait to team up for the podcast, where we will argue, laugh, debate and give informed, unfiltered views on the happenings in the NFL each and every week.”

