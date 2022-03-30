-
Maverick City Music Set To Perform At Grammy Awards
by Todd Stach
March 30, 2022 at 7:52 AM (PT)
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC will perform at the 64th GRAMMY Awards on SUNDAY (4/3), the first time in over 20 years that a Gospel or Christian artist will be televised.
The band is nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Wait On You” with ELEVATION WORSHIP, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Man Of Your Word” and “Jireh” with ELEVATION WORSHIP, Best Gospel Album for Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Old Church Basement with ELEVATION WORSHIP.