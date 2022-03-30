Now Free Agents

With the format of COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 (POWER 95.3)/ORLANDO signing off THURSDAY in advance of the station's acquisition by SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM (NET NEWS 3/29), POWER 95.3 morning hosts DANIE B and KEVIN KON have signed for representation with GARY BERNSTEIN's OCEANIC TRADEWINDS.

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres. GARY BERNSTEIN commented, "DANIE AND KEVIN MORNINGS have been consistently top 5 during their critically acclaimed tenure at CMG/ORLANDO. This is especially impressive given the competition’s much bigger signal coverage. The organic chemistry between these best friends/roommates has ignited 'must listen to radio' for the last two years."

DANIE and KEVIN added, "We’re excited for the next chapter in our radio lives, but we are truly grateful for the opportunities and blessings that our CMG/ORLANDO family afforded us."

The duo is ready for their next opportunity at Top 40, Rhythm or Urban. Contact GARY BERNSTEIN at (508) 245-1776 or gary@oceanictradewinds.com. DANIE and KEVIN have a video link and scoped streaming link. The pair is available for both single station and syndication opportunities.

