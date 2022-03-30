Allen (Photo: Facebook)

Country artist DEBORAH ALLEN has signed with FUSION TOURING for booking. ALLEN scored six Top 10 Country hits between 1979 and 1984, and her 14th album, “The Art Of Dreaming,” was released last week on BFD/AUDIUM NASHVILLE.

FUSION TOURING Pres. MIKE MEADE said, "When DEBORAH ALLEN steps onto a stage, she creates a special connection with each and every person in her audience. Our team is proud to represent DEBORAH and her unforgettable live show."

“Along with writing songs and recording, live performance is a large part of who I am," said ALLEN. "I can already tell that my relationship with FUSION TOURING is going to kick 2022 and this next phase of my life and career into high gear."

