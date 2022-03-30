Borchetta (c) with The Struts (Photo Credit: Nick Rau for BMLG)

THE STRUTS have signed to BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP. The U.K. quartet released full-length albums in the U.S. on INTERSCOPE in 2018 and 2020.

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Chairman & CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA said, “I’ve always loved this band’s sound and swagger and LUKE (SPILLER) is one of the best front men in Rock…. they’ve always had the passion, put in the time and the long miles, and now it’s time to go next level. Welcome to the MACHINE."

SPILLER added, “Myself and the rest of THE STRUTS are so happy and excited to announce we have become part of the BIG MACHINE family! We are more inspired and focused than ever, and that mainly comes down to SCOTT and the rest of the team’s genuine love and excitement for what we do. Watch this space because it's about to blow up x.”

