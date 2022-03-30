MLB Deal

TUNEIN has inked a multi-year deal to stream MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL as an official audio partner, with live game coverage for all 30 teams, including on-demand post-game analysis snd Spanish-language broadcasts. The streaming service will offer MLB game coverage to TUNEIN Premium subscribers; TUNEIN has previous deals in place with the NFL, NHL, and ESPN RADIO.

“TUNEIN is committed to providing our 75 million listeners around the world with live and on demand access to their favorite sports, news, and entertainment audio content.” said CEO RICHARD STERN. “As an official audio partner of MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL, TUNEIN is thrilled to be able to provide our premium subscribers with live streaming audio access to every game throughout the 2022 season and beyond.”

