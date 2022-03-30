CMT Storytellers and CMT Campfire Sessions

CMT is reviving its “CMT Storytellers” franchise and launching a second season of its “CMT Campfire Sessions,” in APRIL, both timed to debut as part of the first-ever CMT AWARDS WEEK. The week will kick off with the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS in NASHVILLE, airing on CBS on MONDAY, APRIL 11th from 7-9p (CT) (NET NEWS 3/10). The following night (4/12), LITTLE BIG TOWN will headline the first “CMT Campfire Sessions” episode of the season at 7p (CT). BROOKS & DUNN will take over the one-hour “CMT Storytellers” special on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13th at 7p (CT).

CMT’s “Storytellers” franchise initially aired on sister network VH1 from 1996-2105, and featured artists like GARTH BROOKS, THE CHICKS, PEARL JAM, ELTON JOHN, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, ED SHEERAN, TAYLOR SWIFT and more. Information on upcoming episodes will be announced soon. Future episodes will stream on PARAMOUNT+.

“CMT Campfire Sessions” was inspired by the CMT-produced digital series of the same title, shot during quarantine in the backyards of artists CODY JOHNSON, GRANGER SMITH, HAILEY WHITTERS, JIMMIE ALLEN and more. The success of that series inspired CMT to launch a prime-time version in JULY of 2021. A premiere date and full artist lineup for the new season will be announced soon.

“It’s an honor to be given the reins to reviving one of the most iconic music series of our generation as we bring the 'Storytellers' franchise to CMT for the first time, following an unprecedented 97-episode run on our sister network VH1,” said CMT SVP/Production and Executive Producer MARGARET COMEAUX. “A legendary series requires an equally epic kickoff, and we’re proud to have BROOKS & DUNN, two of our genre’s greatest storytellers, helping mark its momentous return.

“Equally exciting is the return of our homegrown series, ‘CMT Campfire Sessions,’ beloved by artists and fans alike,” added COMEAUX. “Our favorite foursome LITTLE BIG TOWN shines bright in the intimate, fireside setting as they help us celebrate an upcoming slate of new must-see summertime jam sessions that mixes new music and greatest hits. Whether around the campfire or in front of a small crowd of devoted fans, both of these series strip the music back to its very core: storytelling.”

After airing on CBS and streaming live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+, the awards show will re-air on CMT as an extended "director's cut" at a later date.

« see more Net News