MC Media's Fruge'

It’s not the typical style of interviewing for the broadcast business, but since inclusion has become such a big focus for major corporations, and ZOOM has made it possible for larger teams to gather all in the same “room” at the same time, you might find yourself in a position of being interviewed for a job by a panel instead of just someone from HR and the hiring manager. These kinds of interviews can be tough, and you might often feel like KETANJI BROWN JACKSON did during last week’s interview hearings for her nomination for SUPREME COURT JUSTICE. Anything goes. In this week's "The Bigger Picture," MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' tells you how to survive a panel interview for your next big job opportunity.

