UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP and JARED GUTSTADT's AUDIO UP are partnering on an initiative to sign songwriters to create new music for AUDIO UP's scripted fiction podcasts. UPMG has also signed GUTSTADT himself to an exclusive global publishing agreement.

UPMG COO MARC CIMINO said, “JARED is a uniquely talented songwriter, producer and entrepreneur, from his track record in creating production and contemporary music hits, to building new venture AUDIO UP as a premier podcasting studio. UMPG is excited to be partnering with JARED and the AUDIO UP team, working together to discover and develop versatile songwriters who can create music both for these fan-favorite podcasts as well as contemporary hits.”

GUTSTADT said, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING on this first-of-its-kind endeavor. We see podcasting as a gateway to music discovery and hit songs of the future. Our unique blend of music-based content unlocks incredible stories and music by some of the top recording artists in the space. Our secret sauce is a Tin Pan Alley model with completely integrated and original music capabilities from within our walls. We’re excited to bring this to life and start signing next-generation songwriters to plug and play within UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING and their greater capabilities alongside the power of AUDIO UP.”

