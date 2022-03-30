Coming To Sacramento

The inaugural GOLDENSKY COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL will take place OCTOBER 15th – 16th in SACRAMENTO, CA at DISCOVERY PARK. The festival is being staged by DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS (DWP) in partnership with tourism business VISIT SACRAMENTO the weekend after DWP's AFTERSHOCK festival, also in SACRAMENTO.

The two-day event will feature three stages, a craft beer hall, a “farm-to-fork” dining experience from some of SACRAMENTO’s best restaurants, a dance hall saloon, mechanical bull rides and more. The full artist lineup and other details will be coming early this spring.

“GOLDENSKY is a great addition to our creative economy and will help our city regain its momentum as we emerge from the pandemic,” said SACRAMENTO Mayor DARRELL STEINBERG. “Our hotels, restaurants and other businesses will enjoy millions of dollars in additional sales, and we can all share in the sense of fun and celebration that Country music brings.”

“VISIT SACRAMENTO is thrilled to realize our pre-pandemic plan of partnering with DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS to add a second destination music festival in SACRAMENTO,” said VISIT SACRAMENTO Pres./CEO MIKE TESTA. “Events like these not only raise SACRAMENTO’s profile as a leisure destination, they also make our market more attractive to prospective conventions, business relocations, private development and more, on top of building community pride by hosting a music festival with wide appeal.”

DWM also produces the HOMETOWN RISING COUNTRY MUSIC & BOURBON FESTIVAL in LOUISVILLE, KY, which debuted in 2019.

« see more Net News