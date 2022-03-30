Longoria (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

EVA LONGORIA is producing a slate of new podcasts with iHEARTMEDIA's MY CULTURA podcast network. LONGORIA herself will host two shows, an interview series, "CONNECTIONS WITH EVA LONGORIA," launching MARCH 31st, and "HUNGRY FOR HISTORY," on which the actress and MAITE GOMEZ-REJÓN will discuss food and culture. Also on the way for SUMMER is an eight-episode scripted series, "SISTERS OF THE UNDERGROUND," based on the true story of the MIRABAL sisters who opposed the dictatorship of RAFAEL TRUJILLO and were assassinated for their activities in 1960.

“We’re incredibly excited about this partnership, and the growth of our network, as we continue to tell our stories and celebrate our Latinidad,” said MY CULTURA SVP/Head of Production and Development GISSELLE BANCES. “We’re thrilled to partner with EVA as we continue to increase the representation and visibility of our community and cultura in the podcast industry and beyond.”

LONGORIA said, “I’m excited to be partnering with iHEARTMEDIA to bring you a new slate of podcasts, which touches on everything I love while also celebrating our culture and uplifting the stories of our community. As a longtime podcast listener, these are three shows that I personally would want to listen to and can’t wait to bring listeners along on this journey.”

