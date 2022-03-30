Jorgenson

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/DETROIT has upped National Digital Automotive Specialist TIM JORGENSON to Integrated Sales Manager. JORGENSON previously served as an AE at the crosstown iHEARTMEDIA cluster as AE and as GM of JORGENSON FORD.

“TIM JORGENSON is the ideal candidate to head up our digital efforts in DETROIT,” said VP/Sales TINA MURLEY. “Not only does he bring an intimate knowledge of the automotive industry, he understands how to deliver results for clients.”

“I’ve been impressed with TIM since the first time I met him back when he was a client,” said VP/Market Manager MAC EDWARDS. “He’s all about results and is determined, diligent, and more than willing to put in the work to get there.”

“We are beyond excited to have TIM move into the position as Integrated Sales Manager for DETROIT,” said Director of Sales PATTI TAYLOR. “TIM's depth of knowledge in the automotive industry, coupled with his skill and passion for digital, will drive BEASLEY-DETROIT’s efforts to the next level. TIM's approach is thoughtful and smart -- and our team is so excited to be working with him.”

“BEASLEY DETROIT has an incredible team which makes for a great environment,” said JORGENSON. “This culture is the result of a strong leadership team that empowers its employees- something you can see each day through the positivity in the building!”

The cluster includes Active Rock WRIF, Classic Rock WCSX, Classic Hip-Hop WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE), R&B WDMK (105.9 KISS-FM), Gospel WDMK-HD2-W252BX-W260CB (DETROIT PRAISE NETWORK), and Sports WCSX-HD2-W228CJ-W256EA (THE ROAR).

