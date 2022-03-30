Parker (Photo: Featureflash Photo/Shutterstock.com)

ROLLING STONE is reporting that WANTED singer TOM PARKER is dead at the age of 33. PARKER was diagnosed with a grade IV brain tumor in OCTOBER 2020 after suffering multiple seizures. Both the band and PARKER's wife KELSEY released the news on social media.

The band's statement said, “MAX, JAY, SIVA, NATHAN and the whole WANTED family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate TOM PARKER, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates. TOM was an amazing husband to KELSEY, and father to AURELIA and BODHI. He was our brother; words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

KELSEY wrote, “TOM was the center of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure TOM’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout. He fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

