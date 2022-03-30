Tickets On Sale Now

LOLLAPALOOZA BERLIN has announced its lineup for the 2022 Fest. MACHINE GUN KELLY and TIËSTO will perform along with ANNENMAYKANTEREIT, DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER, KRAFTKLUB, CASPER, PAOLO NUTINI, and more. The sixth annual event will take place SEPTEMBER 24th and 25th at OLYMPIC STADIUM and OLYMPIC PARK, in the heart of BERLIN. Tickets are available now.

