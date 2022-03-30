Berry

ARISTA NASHVILLE Mgr. NORTHEAST Regional Promotion DAVID "BUBBA" BERRY has departed the label. He joined ARISTA in 2018 from sister RCA NASHVILLE, where he handled Mgr./SOUTHWEST Regional Promotion duties (NET NEWS 6/1/18). Prior to joining RCA in 2012, he was with SONY's BNA RECORDS from 2006-2011, then SHOW DOG-UNIVERSAL MUSIC. Previous career stops include EQUITY RECORDS and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE. He can be reached here, or by phone at (214) 695-9777

And while as yet unconfirmed, RCA NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SLEDGE has reportedly also departed the company, where she had worked since 2009 (NET NEWS 5/11/09) after a prior promotion job with MONTAGE MUSIC. A SONY spokesperson declined to comment on the departures, or whether they will be replaced.

