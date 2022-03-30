Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Emma McIntyre / SiriusXM)

MACHINE GUN KELLY recalls spending time with the late TAYLOR HAWKINS just two days before his death and yesterday morning's edition of SIRIUSXM's "The HOWARD STERN Show."

Talking to STERN and co-host ROBIN QUIVERS, MACHINE GUN KELLY’s wide-ranging conversation also touched upon his critics who say he is new to the rock scene, PETE DAVIDSON and KIM KARDASHIAN, his upcoming wedding to MEGAN FOX, his new music and much more.

MACHINE GUN KELLY remembered TAYLOR HAWKINS as being "an amazing musician" with a "great voice," recalling the special evening he shared with him in PARAGUAY just two days before he died. On a bill together for a festival that was canceled due to weather, TAYLOR, DAVE GROHL, and the remaining FOO FIGHTERS were supposed to watch MGK’s set —instead, they invited him (along with his extensive entourage) back to their hotel rooftop.

“[TAYLOR] went up to every single one of us and gave us each our moment,” the singer revealed. “Like every single one of us, man, like down to my assistant … He’s such a beautiful soul … He gave his heart.”

MGK wanted TAYLOR’s children to know what he meant to him as well as the kind things he said to MGK and his band that evening.

“The last thing that he had said to [my drummer was] ‘I’m just so bummed I didn’t get to see you guys play.' I really want to thank him and let his kids know that he made us feel … so confident in ourselves and loved, and your father [was] a great, great man and we were all lucky to know him.”

