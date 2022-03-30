-
KTLK-F (104.9 The Patriot)/St. Louis Welcomes Jesse Kelly To Inaugural 'Patriot Speaker Series'
by Roy Trakin
March 31, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
(L-r) iHeartMedia's John Beck, 104.9 The Patriot’s Allman, Jesse Kelly, iHeartMedia's Gail Austin and Libby Nolan
IHEARTMEDIA News/Talk KTLK-F (104.9 THE PATRIOT)/ST. LOUIS invited PREMIERE NETWORKS-syndicated personality JESSE KELLY to participate in the station’s inaugural “Patriot Speaker Series.”
Local morning host JAMIE ALLMAN hosted the event, which welcomed a sold-out crowd of more than 300 guests to the DOUBLE TREE BY HILTON HOTEL in CHESTERFIELD, MO.
The special evening featured a conversation with ALLMAN and KELLY, who chatted about their careers in radio and the latest news headlines, before taking questions from attendees.