Will Smith: Discipline On The Way (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

The ACADEMY's Board Of Governors held an emergency meeting to discuss the consequences planned for Best Actor winner WILL SMITH after his notorious slap of CHRIS ROCK. He now faces “suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted.”

The statement cites SMITH's violation of the standards of conduct, including “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the ACADEMY.”

THE ACADEMY has given SMITH 15 days notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and he has the opportunity to provide a written response. The next board meeting is scheduled for APRIL 18th, at which time disciplinary action is expected to be handed out.

The ACADEMY revealed it asked WILL SMITH to leave the DOLBY THEATRE, but he refused. “We also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” read the statement.

The organization also offered a formal apology to ROCK, the other nominees who attended the ceremony and the viewers at home and in person who witnessed the event. The letter states “Mr. ROCK, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

During an episode of “The View,” WHOOPI GOLDBERG, a member of the Board Of Governors, said, “We’re not going to take that OSCAR from him. There will be consequences, I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’ll do.” Others accused of bad behavior over the years, such as HARVEY WEINSTEIN and ROMAN POLANSKI were also expelled from the ACADEMY without their OSCARS rescinded.

