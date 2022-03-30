Lori Lewis

LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS explains what FACEBOOK is doing about Watchbait. “Watchbait is the same as clickbait; inflated, misleading headlines that get people to watch to the end.

And META is taking action by using an automatic detection system that should reduce the distribution reach of suspecting watchbait videos.The following are examples from META on what to avoid:

Withholding is a tactic where a post intentionally omits key information to create an arbitrary curiosity gap for users to watch the video to understand the full context.

His Reaction Was Priceless!! 😂😂 He paid attention at first but then this happened... Artificially long videos that withhold the “payoff” of the video

And, there are a number of other Watchbait tactics to be aware of!

Read more about "FACEBOOK Putting A Nip On Irritating Watchbait Video Headlines” in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Let us know how we can provide guidance and help refine your approach to social media. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

« see more Net News