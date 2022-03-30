Services Set

Services for the late Country singer-turned-police officer JEFF CARSON have been set for SATURDAY, APRIL 2nd. CARSON died last week of a heart attack at age 58 (NET NEWS 3/28).

Fans and friends are invited to the funeral service at 10a (CT) at BRENTWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH (7777 Concord Rd., BRENTWOOD, TN). At 11:30, there will be a procession and police motorcade to a short graveside service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL (3009 Columbia Ave., FRANKLIN, TN), with fans invited to safely pay their respects along the parade route. There will be a private visitation for family and invited guests on FRIDAY (4/1).

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT’s Law Enforcement Assistance Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides financial assistance to FRANKLIN Police Officers during unexpected life events, and college scholarships to officers’ children.

