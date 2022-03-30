Dayna Keyes

ALL ACCESS has learned that longtime SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA radio personality DAYNA KEYES has passed away. She was most recently doing Weekend/Part-Time for CUMULUS Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO and Middays for MOMENTUM BROADCASTING Classic Rock KIOO (99.7 CLASSIC ROCK)/VISALIA-TULARE, CA. She was 41.

KSAN PD CHASTA MICHAELIS said, "DAYNA and I met years ago and became instant dear friends. We bonded over our love of the south, skincare, and a great inappropriate joke. She was one of my favorite humans on Earth and every chance I got I told her what a badass she was. She knew exactly how I felt about her, and was just so easy to love. It's hard to find the words to express the love of a woman so unique and special. DAYNA will burn bright as the biggest star in the night sky. I love you my southern Sister."

KEYES was raised in LOS ANGELES, where she started a career as a professional voiceover actress at eight years old. She went on to act in indie films, music videos and even more national television commercials, before moving to SAN FRANCISCO in 2000. While she continued her acting, she also began studying broadcasting and eventually found her way to radio where she worked at Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3)/SAN FRANCISCO, AAA KFOG/SAN FRANCISCO and eventually KSAN.

KEYES' love for music started at an early age, raised on tour and backstage as her father was KEITH KNUDSEN, the late drummer for THE DOOBIE BROTHERS. She also hosted a podcast called "Radio Rehab", where she interviewed guests about recovery from addiction and its many facets.

