JAKE BRENNAN and BRADY SADLER's DOUBLE ELVIS is getting into the local podcast game with the premiere of "LUST FOR LIVE: BOSTON," the first in a slate of podcasts focusing on promoting live events in various cities. The BOSTON show is hosted by musician CLIFF NOTEZ and debuted WEDNESDAY (3/30) with VIJAY AYER and SUPERCHUNK's MAC MCCAUGHAN as guests.

The BOSTON show is sponsored by concert promoter BOWERY BOSTON and will be followed with a LOS ANGELES edition this SUMMER, with others to come in the next year and a half.

BRENNAN said, “Launching this podcast series in BOSTON, my hometown and the city DOUBLE ELVIS was founded in, is surreal to me. The city of BOSTON is a dynamic hub that fosters growth for so many creators, from musicians to moviemakers and more, and LUST FOR LIVE will help us celebrate the culture of a city that has given so much to our company already.”

“I'm so excited to be the voice of something so special and necessary for a city I have an abundance of passion for,” said NOTEZ. “The fact that I am going to be a part of a new platform where people can explore how dynamic this city is, feels like a dream to me!”

