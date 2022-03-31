Roberts (Photo: LinkedIn)

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 KOLW (97.5 KISS FM)/RICHLAND-PASCO-KENNEWICK (TRI-CITIES), WA has named DAN ROBERTS Brand Mgr./Content Dir. and afternoon host. The comic and podcaster most recently served as afternoon host at QUEENB Hot AC KZZU/SPOKANE.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/TRI-CITIES Dir./Content PAUL DRAKE commented, "We are tremendously proud to have DAN join our already amazing, first-in-class digital content team in TRI-CITIES. DAN brings a wealth of experience as an on-air personality, award-winning copywriter, producer, and voice talent ('DILBERT')."

ROBERTS added, "I’m excited to join 97.5 KISS FM and TOWNSQUARE, who I believe are doing it right; hyper-local radio and hyperlocal digital content that can’t be found anywhere else. We’re going to have a blast together, which is dangerous since we’re so close to a nuclear facility."

« see more Net News