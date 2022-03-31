Harris (Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)

The author of the books upon which HBO's "TRUE BLOOD," NBC's "MIDNIGHT TEXAS," and HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES' "Aurora Teagarden" series of films were based, CHARLAINE HARRIS, has been signed to write a scripted fiction podcast for REALM. The yet-to-be-named series will debut in 2023.

HARRIS said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with REALM on this all-new vampire narrative -- although I can’t reveal too much right now, I will say that exploring these myths and legends for a podcast audience is incredibly exciting for me and I look forward to joining the REALM family as we take audio storytelling to new heights.”

REALM CEO MOLLY BARTON added that HARRIS is "an exceptional storyteller. Her scope of delicious work speaks to her uncanny ability to make audiences revel in the fantastical. We couldn’t be more thrilled that she has chosen REALM as her partner for her podcast debut -- and as the place to debut a brand-new vampire story.”

