Wirth

NANCY WIRTH has been named Dir./Sales for CUMULUS MEDIA’s BOISE cluster, effective APRIL 1st. WIRTH was most recently Senior Partnership and Marketing Dir. for the Contemporary Christian theDOVE radio and television operator in MEDFORD, OR, and previously served as Sr. AE at HORIZON BROADCASTING GROUP/BEND, OR, Sr. AE at COMBINED COMMUNICATIONS, and Sr. Producer/Sales & Marketing Rep. for LINDEN MEDIA.

Regional VP/Market Manager DON MORIN said that WIRTH’s “experience, drive and leadership skills will help our sales force grow and create a deeper engagement with our clients. We are beyond excited to have NANCY join our team.”

WIRTH said, "CUMULUS has always been the best of the best. I am ecstatic to be part of the CUMULUS BOISE team, and I look forward to working with everyone and growing in this dynamic company."

The CUMULUS BOISE cluster includes Country KIZN (KISSIN 92.3FM), News-Talk KBOI-A-F, Classic Rock KKGL (96.9 THE EAGLE), Sports KTIK-A-K237HA (95.3FM THE TICKET), and AC KQFC (MAGIC 97.9FM).

« see more Net News