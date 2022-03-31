New App

The CODA COLLECTION, a subscription music-centric streaming channel, has unveiled a new mobile app, the CODA COMPANION. The CODA COMPANION creates a second screen experience uniting concert films on the CODA COLLECTION with a mobile phone. The CODA COMPANION syncs to the stream, offering artist facts, band history, lyrical notes and e-commerce opportunities.

The app is launching alongside night one of "METALLICA 40TH ANNIVERSARY LIVE” and THE WHITE STRIPES' "FROM THE BASEMENT". More content will be available soon from THE ROLLING STONES, PEARL JAM, CAROLE KING, THE GRATEFUL DEAD and more

See a demo of the CODA COMPANION here.

