Sold

LA RAZA, LLC is selling Regional Mexican KHLT-F LA RAZA 99.7)/BELLE PLAINE-WICHITA, KS to STECKLINE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $1.4 million plus a time brokerage agreement before closing. LA RAZA bought the station for $1.65 million in 2016.

In other transactions filed with the FCC, JJIE CORPORATION is selling Religion KSRR-A/PROVO, UT, Classic Hits KQMB (UTAH'S GOAT 96.7)/LEVAN, UT, and K244DH/SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT to SANPETE COUNTY BROADCASTING CO. for $170,000.

FORTE FAMILY BROADCASTING, INC. is selling News-Talk WGCH-A/GREENWICH, CT to GIDEON FOUNTAIN and JONATHAN WILCOX's GREENWICH E-RADIO LLC for $105,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

MONTROSE BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling W271BP/WILLIAMSPORT, PA to VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC for $125,000. The primary station will be News-Talk WMLP-A/MILTON, PA.

And JWH BROADCASTING LLC has closed on the transfer of Country WQDK (99.3 THE BULL)/GATESVILLE (OUTER BANKS), NC back to ICON BROADCASTING, INC. for release from a $160,000 promissory note.

