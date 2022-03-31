Streaming On Audacy App

NEW YORK METS radio play-by-play broadcasts will be available to listeners in the team's home broadcast territory on the AUDACY app and METS.COM this season. The METS' radio broadcasts air on AUDACY News WCBS-A/NEW YORK; the WCBS broadcasts and Spanish-language game coverage produced by WCBS and airing on GOOD KARMA Sports WEPN-A (ESPN 1050)/NEW YORK will be available in streaming form on the AUDACY app.

“Following one of the most successful offseasons in franchise history, we’re thrilled to gear up for the 2022 season by making our outstanding coverage of the METS even more accessible to millions of local fans,” said AUDACY NEW YORK SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO. “In the car, on their phone or however they may be listening -- in English or in Spanish -- the AMAZIN' faithful will now have the ability to seamlessly catch every pitch during what is sure to be an exciting season.”

“We continue to enjoy a great partnership with AUDACY and their ability to reach METS fans,” said METS Pres. SANDY ALDERSON. “We are also thrilled with the different platforms, both in English and Spanish, that will give our fans the opportunity to follow the team for each and every game.”

HOWIE ROSE and WAYNE RANDAZZO are returning to call the games in English, with MAX PEREZ JIMENEZ and NESTOR ROSARIO on the Spanish-language coverage.

