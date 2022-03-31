Ford

Country radio veteran KELLY FORD has joined live entertainment and artist tipping app PICKLEJAR as VP/Programming. She will be responsible for developing original, on-demand content on the company's OTT channel PICKLEJAR+, and will oversee all live streaming content with PICKLOUNGE venues and partners in the U.S., CANADA and U.K.

FORD, who has won three COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) awards, an ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) award, two GRACIE awards, and a MARCONI award, initially partnered with PICKLEJAR to create artist-centered showcases for the PICKLEJAR LIVE app and PICKLEJAR+ channel at several events. She most recently served as morning host at AUDACY Country WNSH/NEW YORK until it flipped formats last OCTOBER. She has also had prior radio career stops in LOUISVILLE, KY and DENVER, and was co-host on WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated TY, KELLY & CHUCK morning show out of NASHVILLE with TY BENTIL and CHUCK WICKS.

“We want to be the go-to-brand who tells the story of up-and-coming artists - and capture those unforgettable moments of live entertainment,” said PICKLEJAR CEO JEFF JAMES. “KELLY’s creative energy knows no bounds. KELLY celebrates and unleashes a diversity of fan experiences in a relatable format. From the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME broadcast to the REVOLUTIONARY WOMEN OF MUSIC event leading into the ACM AWARDS earlier this year, KELLY’s support of artists and creators is an essential part of PICKLEJAR’s growth.”

“Everything I care about personally and professionally led me to this opportunity to step outside the traditional entertainment structure and pursue something with an unbridled horizon,” said FORD. “This is such an exciting opportunity to serve the greater artistic good. As we are pausing to reevaluate all aspects of our industry post-COVID, I see PICKLEJAR as a catalyst for changing how audiences and artists connect, as well as making a profound social impact for those in need.”

