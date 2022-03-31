Winning Teacher Selected

The RECORDING ACADEMY and GRAMMY MUSEUM have selected EASTLAND HIGH SCHOOL/EASTLAND, TX teacher STEPHEN T. COX as their 2022 Music Educator Award recipient. COX will receive a $10,000 honorarium and matching grant for his school's music instruction program,

Nine other teachers were named finalists, each receiving a $1,000 honorarium and matching grant. 15 semi-finalists each received a $500 honorarium and matching grant.

The finalists included JUSTIN ANTOS of DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER HIGH SCHOOL/FRANKFORT, IL; MICHAEL COELHO of IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL/NEWBURYPORT, MA; CORY JOY CRAIG of BENTON INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL/BENTON, LA; CHRIS MAUNU of ARVADA WEST HIGH SCHOOL/ARVADA, CO; TREVOR NICHOLAS of SENN ARTS AT NICHOLAS SENN HIGH SCHOOL/CHICAGO; ZACHARY PITT-SMITH of EDNA BREWER MIDDLE SCHOOL/OAKLAND; BETHANY ROBINSON of NOBLESVILLE HIGH SCHOOL/NOBLESVILLE, IN; KATIE SILCOTT of OLENTANGY SHANAHAN MIDDLE SCHOOL/LEWIS CENTER, OH; and TAMMY YI of CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY/ORANGE, CA.

