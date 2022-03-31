Breland

COX MEDIA GROUP/Houston Senior AE JOHN "BUBBA" BRELAND is retiring from the cluster that includes Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q), Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1) and Classic Rock KHPT/KGLK (106.7-107.5 THE EAGLE) after 22 years. His retirement begins TOMORROW (4/1), and the company hosted a sendoff party for him last night (3/31) at THE HIDEAWAY ON DUNVALE in HOUSTON.

According to friend ROWDY YATES of SUITERADIO, "BRELAND was instrumental in the creating and execution of some of the group's benchmark promotions, like 'A Day in the Country.'"

