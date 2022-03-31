Scott

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) and UNKNOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING have jointly signed Country artist SOPHIA SCOTT to a global publishing deal. The NASHVILLE-based songwriter has amassed more than 12 million streams on SPOTIFY for her song, "She Ain't Me." She previously signed with indie label and distributor EMPIRE NASHVILLE in 2021.

“I remember the first time I saw SOPHIA sing her songs at a small songwriters round, and how moved I was by the emotion," said WCM NASHVILLE VP A&R BJ HILL. "She has stories to tell in her music that will become a part of our lives. Her voice is pure and amazing. We are very lucky to be working with her, UNKNOWN MUSIC, and her awesome team."

“I still remember the very first song I wrote," said SCOTT. "It was called ‘Cool Coffee Shop.’ Even as a second grader, I knew exactly what my life would look like and that I was destined to sing and write music, as cheesy as that may sound. After years of pouring my heart and soul into music, I can’t believe that little girl is now a published songwriter. Not only do I get to work with the best publisher in NASHVILLE, but I also get to work with one of my biggest songwriting heroes. This partnership is a dream come true for me. Thank you to BJ and everyone at WARNER CHAPPELL and UNKNOWN MUSIC for believing in me. I feel so incredibly blessed and can’t wait to begin this new journey.”

