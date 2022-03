More Added To Lineup

The LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY festival has added to the list of performers set to play APRIL 26th – 28th in NAPA VALLEY, CA. The additions include KASSI ASHTON, CHARLES ESTEN, ASHLEY COOKE, ASHLAND CRAFT, GRIFFEN PALMER, HAILEY WHITTERS, THE NASHVILLAINS and CALI TUCKER.

Previously announced artists set to perform are JESSIE JAMES DECKER, MITCHELL TENPENNY, JOE NICHOLS, HANNAH ELLIS, JAMESON RODGERS, LEE BRICE, CHASE RICE, BRELAND, MORGAN EVANS, TYLER BRADEN, CAROLINE JONES, EASTON CORBIN, TIM DUGGAR, IAN FLANIGAN, JORDAN FLETCHER, RAY FULCHER, RYAN GRIFFIN, TY HERNDON, RAYNE JOHNSON, ERIN KINSEY, BROOKE MORIBER, O.N.E. THE DUO, CAITLYN SMITH, MATT STELL and RESTLESS ROAD (NET NEWS 3/15).

National radio promotions will air around the event, where fans have the chance to win tickets. Get more information here.

