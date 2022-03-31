Montemayor

The day after BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/DETROIT announced the promotion of National Digital Automotive Specialist TIM JORGENSON to Integrated Sales Manager (NET NEWS 3/30), the cluster has named FORTYSIX/5 Partner/CMO LYNN MONTEMAYOR as its GSM.

MONTEMAYOR is a former LSM at COMCAST SPOTLIGHT and GSM at GREATER MEDIA/DETROIT, the former owner of the BEASLEY cluster.

“We are thrilled to welcome LYNN MONTEMAYOR to the BEASLEY DETROIT team,” said VP/Sales TINA MURLEY. “LYNN is a highly respected, industry professional that has a keen understanding of client needs and how to build winning marketing plans. She is the perfect addition to our amazing team in DETROIT.”

“LYNN is a natural leader who lights up a room with her energy and enthusiasm,” said DOS PATTI TAYLOR. “She is creative, collaborative and strategic with a wealth of expertise that has earned respect throughout DETROIT. We are thrilled to have LYNN on board as General Sales Manager.”

“LYNN brings a fresh perspective back to our business after spending several years in the agency world,” said VP/Market Manager MAC EDWARDS. “She’s a dynamic force who fits in nicely with our team and our get-it-done culture.”

“After being gone from radio for a over a decade, I could not be more excited to, not only return, but to join the amazing team at BEASLEY MEDIA,” said MONTEMAYOR. “Along with great people, BEASLEY has amazing resources and tools. I’m looking forward to utilizing them all to increase our clients’ bottom lines!”

The cluster includes Active Rock WRIF, Classic Rock WCSX, Classic Hip-Hop WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE), R&B WDMK (105.9 KISS-FM), Gospel WDMK-HD2-W252BX-W260CB (DETROIT PRAISE NETWORK), and Sports WCSX-HD2-W228CJ-W256EA (THE ROAR).

