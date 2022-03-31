Ehrlich

10K PROJECTS has upped MARLEE EHRLICH to Executive Vice President/Artist Marketing. ERLICH, a HARVARD grad who joined 10K PROJECTS in 2021 as Dir./Artist Marketing, also served as project manager for much of the 10K roster over the last year. In her new role, EHRLICH will report to 10K PROJECTS Co-Presidents ZACH FRIEDMAN and TONY TALAMO.

Prior to joining 10K PROJECTS, EHRLICH spent three years with GLASSNOTE working in radio and DSP promotion based in LOS ANGELES. She began her music business career with CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP.

In a joint statement, FRIEDMAN and TALAMO said, "MARLEE has been an incredible asset to the 10K team. She brings a wealth of creativity, passion and marketing savvy to everything she does and this elevated position reflects the confidence we have in her to develop and execute a variety of artist campaigns across our roster."

EHRLICH added, "I am thrilled to step into my new role at 10K and I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of our artist marketing. I’d like to thank ZACH and TONY for their continued support."

« see more Net News