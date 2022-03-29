More programming added

Ahead of its inaugural CMT AWARDS WEEK, taking place SATURDAY, APRIL 9th through FRIDAY, APRIL 15th, CMT added shows to its stacked week of programming surrounding the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS on MONDAY, APRIL 11th at 7p (CT) (NET NEWS 3/10).

The week will kick off with the network's first-ever live "Hot 20 Countdown," hosted by CODY ALAN, RISSI PALMER and CARISSA CULINER at 8a (CT) on SATURDAY (4/9). The three-hour special will give fans a behind-the-scenes look as the hosts go backstage at show rehearsals. CMT MUSIC AWARDS co-host KELSEA BALLERINI, plus CARRIE UNDERWOOD, BLAKE SHELTON and JIMMIE ALLEN will make appearances, and TENILLE ARTS, CHAPEL HART, PALMER and ELVIE SHANE will perform.

The official "CMT MUSIC AWARDS Nominee Special" will follow, on SUNDAY (4/10) at 8p (CT), hosted by ALAN and CULINER. The half-hour special will feature interviews from awards show co-host ANTHONY MACKIE, UNDEERWOOD, KANE BROWN and THOMAS RHETT regarding their CMT nominations.

Leading up to the 2022 CMT AWARDS, a "Red Carpet Special" will be hosted by ALAN, CULINER and ASHLEY SHAHAHMADI at 6p (CT), an hour before the show. JORDAN DAVIS will perform his hit "Buy Dirt" on the CMT red carpet.

As reported YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 3/30), CMT is also reviving its “CMT Storytellers” franchise and launching a second season of its “CMT Campfire Sessions,” which will air on APRIL 12th and 13th, respectively, timed to debut after the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS as part of the awards week programming.

