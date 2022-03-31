March Rates

LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST has announced the rates and top CPM categories for podcast advertising sales in MARCH 2022. Rates for MARCH averaged $23.43 CPM for a 60-second spot; The three highest categories were Technology at $32, Kids & Family at $28, and Business at $27.

In addition, ADVERTISECAST has expanded its offerings with the acquisition last month of PODCAST AD REPS LLC and has reduced the minimum access requirement for podcast representation from 5,000 downloads per episode to 200 per episode.

“Podcast advertising is on an accelerated growth trajectory and we’re paving the way in powering advertising for a growing number of podcast creators that are looking to monetize their shows,” said ADVERTISECAST CRO DAVE HANLEY. “As more marketers invest in podcast advertising, we’re bringing new insights and advertising tools that demonstrate the effectiveness of the channel for reaching diverse listeners consuming a broad range of content.”

