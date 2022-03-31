Garthwaite

SALEM MEDIA GROUP has promoted TOWNHALL MEDIA VP/GM JONATHAN GARTHWAITE to SVP/Publisher of the conservative news website operator, which lends its brand to a radio news product distributed by SALEM. GARTHWAITE oversees Townhall.com, PJMedia.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, and BearingArms.com. He joined TOWNHALL at its 1995 inception; SALEM acquired the company in 2006 and named him VP/GM in 2009.

COO DAVID EVANS said, “JONATHAN has earned this promotion with his relentless dedication to the success of TOWNHALL MEDIA and his passion for fair politics, together with his strong leadership of the tremendous TOWNHALL MEDIA team. I am sure TOWNHALL MEDIA operations will continue to excel under JONATHAN’s leadership; he is a true asset to both his team in D.C. and to SALEM MEDIA GROUP as a whole.”

« see more Net News