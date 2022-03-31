Jenner (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)

CAITLYN JENNER has joined FOX NEWS MEDIA as a contributor across the companies' platforms, starting TONIGHT (3/31) with an appearance on FOX NEWS CHANNEL's "HANNITY."

CEO SUZANNE SCOTT said, “CAITLYN’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

JENNER added, “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX NEWS MEDIA’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

