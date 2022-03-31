Airing This Weekend

A documentary about BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY will air this weekend on the stations and sister NBC affiliate KSL-TV as part of the celebration of the AM station's 100th anniversary year. "KSL RADIO 100 YEARS" will air on both radio and television on SATURDAY (4/2) at 4p (MT). KSL-A signed on the air on MAY 6, 1922.

“Since the beginning, our ownership has recognized the power of media to have influence on communities,” said BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Pres. DARRELL BROWN. “We put purpose before profits, and I think that's why KSL enjoys the reputation that it does.”

“We helped pioneer radio but technology is evolving and so we continue to innovate,” said EVP/GM TANYA VEA. “At our core we are a content company distributing information to reach our audiences wherever they are -- their cars, online or through a smart speaker.”

